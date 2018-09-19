CLOSE
Cleveland
Home > Cleveland

LOCAL NEWS: Lake County Man Sentenced to Mow the High School Lawn

Leave a comment
Grill Aerial

Source: Michael Phillips / Getty

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio — A man who mowed obscenities into a high school lawnback in June will  carry out his sentence today: mowing the same grass with a manual mower.

Cody T. Scott, 19, of Fairport Harbor, and a group of friends went to Fairport Harding High School, took a lawnmower and mowed obscenities into the school’s lawn in June.

Scott faced up to 90 days in jail. But Judge Michael Cicconetti, known for his ‘creative sentencings,’ gave him the choice between serving 10 days in jail or mowing the practice lawn at the high school. Scott chose to mow the lawn.

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Dinendra Haria and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of Michael Phillips and Getty Images

Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

LOCAL NEWS: Lake County Man Sentenced to Mow the High School Lawn was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close