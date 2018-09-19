CLOSE
Cleveland
Home > Cleveland

LOCAL NEWS: Giant Eagle Employee Who Stole Meat Won’t Face Any Charges

Leave a comment
23800425

Source: Ablestock.com / Getty

BOLIVAR- The Tuscarawas County Prosecutor’s Office has decided not to pursue criminal charges against a Giant Eagle employee accused of stealing deli meat.

The 28-year-old woman was accused of taking $9,200 worth of deli meat earlier this month at the Lawrence Township Giant Eagle after a loss prevention manager received a tip she was stealing.

According to the store’s manager, the employee had eaten three to five pieces of ham every day over the course of eight years.

After further review, The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Department has determined not to prosecute the employee because her place of employment decided not to press charges.

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Joe Pepler/PinPep and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of Ablestock.com and Getty Images

Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

LOCAL NEWS: Giant Eagle Employee Who Stole Meat Won’t Face Any Charges was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close