Ohio National Guard Cancels Hurricane Florence Assistance

The Ohio National Guard was supposed to leave around noon today to go assist and help in the rescue efforts in the Carolina’s due to Hurricane Florence, it has since been canceled. Gov. John Kasich signed an agreement this morning to send Ohio Army National Guard equipment and personnel but it was canceled a short time later.

The cancellation came after the Ohio National Guard received word that they were not needed.

Ohio National Guard Cancels Hurricane Florence Assistance was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

