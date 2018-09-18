CLOSE
Cleveland
Home > Cleveland

LOCAL NEWS: Otto Moser’s Restaurant Shuts Down Operation

Leave a comment
Bartender with customers

Source: Predrag Vuckovic / Getty

CLEVELAND – One of Cleveland best-known restaurants with a decorated and long history that reflected the city’s world-class arts and performing culture has closed permanently.

Otto Moser’s, located at 1425 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland’s Playhouse Square District, has closed its doors, confirms Cindi Szymanski, assistant director of marketing for Playhouse Square.

Founded by Otto Moser in 1893, the restaurant was frequented by many onstage personalities throughout the years, including W.C. Fields, Lillian Russel and George M. Cohan, according to Case Western Reserve’s Encyclopedia of Cleveland History.

Over the years, the restaurant underwent new owners. Two longtime employees of Moser owned the restaurant in the 1950s and 1960s. While it underwent some changes, it still maintained its reputation and relationship among show business celebrities of the day.

After business started to decline in the 70s around East 4th Street, previously called Sheriff Street, new owners Dan Bir and Steve Dimotsis wanted to be closer to where all the action was, which was the Playhouse Square District.

So with 1,200 autographed pictures, mounted animal heads and staff, Otto Moser moved to the Bulkley Building in the early part of 1994 where it stayed until its closure, according to Encyclopedia of Cleveland History.

 

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Spencer Platt and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Predrag Vuckovic and Getty Images

Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

LOCAL NEWS: Otto Moser’s Restaurant Shuts Down Operation was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close