LOCAL NEWS: Otto Moser’s Restaurant Shuts Down Operation

CLEVELAND – One of Cleveland best-known restaurants with a decorated and long history that reflected the city’s world-class arts and performing culture has closed permanently.

Otto Moser’s, located at 1425 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland’s Playhouse Square District, has closed its doors, confirms Cindi Szymanski, assistant director of marketing for Playhouse Square.

Founded by Otto Moser in 1893, the restaurant was frequented by many onstage personalities throughout the years, including W.C. Fields, Lillian Russel and George M. Cohan, according to Case Western Reserve’s Encyclopedia of Cleveland History.

Over the years, the restaurant underwent new owners. Two longtime employees of Moser owned the restaurant in the 1950s and 1960s. While it underwent some changes, it still maintained its reputation and relationship among show business celebrities of the day.

After business started to decline in the 70s around East 4th Street, previously called Sheriff Street, new owners Dan Bir and Steve Dimotsis wanted to be closer to where all the action was, which was the Playhouse Square District.

So with 1,200 autographed pictures, mounted animal heads and staff, Otto Moser moved to the Bulkley Building in the early part of 1994 where it stayed until its closure, according to Encyclopedia of Cleveland History.

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Spencer Platt and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Predrag Vuckovic and Getty Images

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] 36 photos Launch gallery Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] 1. 2016 Kennedy Center Honors - Arrivals Source:WENN 1 of 36 2. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' Source:WENN 2 of 36 3. 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner - Arrivals Source:Getty 3 of 36 4. Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions Source:Getty 4 of 36 5. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' Source:WENN 5 of 36 6. The BET Honors 2014 Source:WENN 6 of 36 7. Aretha Franklin performs live Source:WENN 7 of 36 8. Aretha Franklin performs live Source:WENN 8 of 36 9. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 9 of 36 10. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 10 of 36 11. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 11 of 36 12. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 12 of 36 13. BET Honors 2014: Debra Lee Pre-Dinner Source:WENN 13 of 36 14. 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors' on CBS. Source:WENN 14 of 36 15. Array Source:WENN 15 of 36 16. New York premiere of 'Selma' - Arrivals Source:WENN 16 of 36 17. Array Source:WENN 17 of 36 18. Array Source:WENN 18 of 36 19. Billboard Women in Music Luncheon 2014 Source:WENN 19 of 36 20. Array Source:WENN 20 of 36 21. Late Show with David Letterman Source:WENN 21 of 36 22. Array Source:WENN 22 of 36 23. Array Source:WENN 23 of 36 24. Array Source:WENN 24 of 36 25. Array Source:WENN 25 of 36 26. Array Source:WENN 26 of 36 27. Array Source:WENN 27 of 36 28. Array Source:WENN 28 of 36 29. Array Source:WENN 29 of 36 30. Array Source:WENN 30 of 36 31. Array Source:WENN 31 of 36 32. Array Source:WENN 32 of 36 33. Array Source:WENN 33 of 36 34. Array Source:WENN 34 of 36 35. Array Source:WENN 35 of 36 36. aretha franklin death Source:CS 36 of 36 Skip ad Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

LOCAL NEWS: Otto Moser’s Restaurant Shuts Down Operation was originally published on wzakcleveland.com