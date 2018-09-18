CLOSE
Cleveland
LOCAL NEWS: New Cleveland Mural Coming to Hopkins Airport

Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade And Rally

CLEVELAND – When visitors land at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, they will be greeted with a new mural depicting the city’s gems.

The 500-foot-long mural will be located on the exterior walls across from the baggage claim exits on Lower Level Drive.

Local artist Terran Washington created the mural to feature locations and landmarks throughout Cleveland. You’ll see the Free Stamp sculpture, the West Side Market and the Guardians of Traffic, among many others.

The mural will come to life on Sept. 18 and will be completed in five days, if weather permits.

 

