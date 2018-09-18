LOCAL NEWS: East Side Market Project Resumes

CLEVELAND – Although it has been delayed again and again a redevelopment project that aims to bring a grocery store to the “food desert” in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood appears to be back on track.

Interior and exterior construction have resumed at the former East Side Market, located near the intersection of East 105th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

The redevelopment of the East Side Market has been in the pipeline since late 2015 when the City Council approved leasing the city-owned property to Northeast Ohio Neighborhood Health Services (NEON). There was a groundbreaking in May 2016. In addition to turning the property into a grocery store, the development also includes a health clinic, meeting space and demonstration kitchen.

Amid hurdles in construction and fundraising, the anticipated completion date has been pushed back time and time again. NEON, a non-profit, is primarily funding the estimated $3 million+ project. After the most recent, months long delay, construction resumed earlier this week.

“The building has been closed for over 10 years,” said Ward 9 Councilman Kevin Conwell. “By the end of the year, near the holidays, the building will be open with a new grocery store.”

While no firm grand opening date has been set, Conwell said the market may open by mid-November. Much of the interior work is already finished. Even shopping carts could be seen through the automatic front windows. Roofers were seen Tuesday morning scaling the top of the structure.

“Many of my residents don’t have the transportation to go far out. The residents will walk over here. The mothers and fathers will walk straight over here to the store,” Conwell said. “It will definitely become a gathering point so they can go there and find milk, meats, fresh fruit and vegetables. It’s very important. As a matter of fact, it’s important for their health.”

The redevelopment of the former market, which closed in 2007, is seen as a vital piece to the rejuvenation of the St. Clair corridor. For residents living near the East Side Market, access to fresh produce and fruit has grown harder to come by. The closest grocery is at least one mile away.

The new store will also be located across the street from a living community for the elderly and disabled.

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Ron Bouwhuis / Design Pics and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Stock Images and Getty Images

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] 36 photos Launch gallery Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] 1. 2016 Kennedy Center Honors - Arrivals Source:WENN 1 of 36 2. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' Source:WENN 2 of 36 3. 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner - Arrivals Source:Getty 3 of 36 4. Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions Source:Getty 4 of 36 5. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' Source:WENN 5 of 36 6. The BET Honors 2014 Source:WENN 6 of 36 7. Aretha Franklin performs live Source:WENN 7 of 36 8. Aretha Franklin performs live Source:WENN 8 of 36 9. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 9 of 36 10. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 10 of 36 11. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 11 of 36 12. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 12 of 36 13. BET Honors 2014: Debra Lee Pre-Dinner Source:WENN 13 of 36 14. 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors' on CBS. Source:WENN 14 of 36 15. Array Source:WENN 15 of 36 16. New York premiere of 'Selma' - Arrivals Source:WENN 16 of 36 17. Array Source:WENN 17 of 36 18. Array Source:WENN 18 of 36 19. Billboard Women in Music Luncheon 2014 Source:WENN 19 of 36 20. Array Source:WENN 20 of 36 21. Late Show with David Letterman Source:WENN 21 of 36 22. Array Source:WENN 22 of 36 23. Array Source:WENN 23 of 36 24. Array Source:WENN 24 of 36 25. Array Source:WENN 25 of 36 26. Array Source:WENN 26 of 36 27. Array Source:WENN 27 of 36 28. Array Source:WENN 28 of 36 29. Array Source:WENN 29 of 36 30. Array Source:WENN 30 of 36 31. Array Source:WENN 31 of 36 32. Array Source:WENN 32 of 36 33. Array Source:WENN 33 of 36 34. Array Source:WENN 34 of 36 35. Array Source:WENN 35 of 36 36. aretha franklin death Source:CS 36 of 36 Skip ad Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

LOCAL NEWS: East Side Market Project Resumes was originally published on wzakcleveland.com