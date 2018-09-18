LOCAL NEWS: East Side Market Project Resumes

CLEVELAND – Although it has been delayed again and again a redevelopment project that aims to bring a grocery store to the “food desert” in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood appears to be back on track.
Interior and exterior construction have resumed at the former East Side Market, located near the intersection of East 105th Street and St. Clair Avenue.
The redevelopment of the East Side Market has been in the pipeline since late 2015 when the City Council approved leasing the city-owned property to Northeast Ohio Neighborhood Health Services (NEON). There was a groundbreaking in May 2016. In addition to turning the property into a grocery store, the development also includes a health clinic, meeting space and demonstration kitchen.
Amid hurdles in construction and fundraising, the anticipated completion date has been pushed back time and time again. NEON, a non-profit, is primarily funding the estimated $3 million+ project. After the most recent, months long delay, construction resumed earlier this week.
“The building has been closed for over 10 years,” said Ward 9 Councilman Kevin Conwell. “By the end of the year, near the holidays, the building will be open with a new grocery store.”
While no firm grand opening date has been set, Conwell said the market may open by mid-November. Much of the interior work is already finished. Even shopping carts could be seen through the automatic front windows. Roofers were seen Tuesday morning scaling the top of the structure.
“Many of my residents don’t have the transportation to go far out. The residents will walk over here. The mothers and fathers will walk straight over here to the store,” Conwell said. “It will definitely become a gathering point so they can go there and find milk, meats, fresh fruit and vegetables. It’s very important. As a matter of fact, it’s important for their health.”
The redevelopment of the former market, which closed in 2007, is seen as a vital piece to the rejuvenation of the St. Clair corridor. For residents living near the East Side Market, access to fresh produce and fruit has grown harder to come by. The closest grocery is at least one mile away.
The new store will also be located across the street from a living community for the elderly and disabled.
READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com
Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Ron Bouwhuis / Design Pics and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Stock Images and Getty Images
Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]
Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]
1. 2016 Kennedy Center Honors - ArrivalsSource:WENN 1 of 36
2. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.'Source:WENN 2 of 36
3. 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner - ArrivalsSource:Getty 3 of 36
4. Minnesota Vikings v Detroit LionsSource:Getty 4 of 36
5. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.'Source:WENN 5 of 36
6. The BET Honors 2014Source:WENN 6 of 36
7. Aretha Franklin performs liveSource:WENN 7 of 36
8. Aretha Franklin performs liveSource:WENN 8 of 36
9. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 9 of 36
10. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 10 of 36
11. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 11 of 36
12. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 12 of 36
13. BET Honors 2014: Debra Lee Pre-DinnerSource:WENN 13 of 36
14. 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors' on CBS.Source:WENN 14 of 36
15. ArraySource:WENN 15 of 36
16. New York premiere of 'Selma' - ArrivalsSource:WENN 16 of 36
17. ArraySource:WENN 17 of 36
18. ArraySource:WENN 18 of 36
19. Billboard Women in Music Luncheon 2014Source:WENN 19 of 36
20. ArraySource:WENN 20 of 36
21. Late Show with David LettermanSource:WENN 21 of 36
22. ArraySource:WENN 22 of 36
23. ArraySource:WENN 23 of 36
24. ArraySource:WENN 24 of 36
25. ArraySource:WENN 25 of 36
26. ArraySource:WENN 26 of 36
27. ArraySource:WENN 27 of 36
28. ArraySource:WENN 28 of 36
29. ArraySource:WENN 29 of 36
30. ArraySource:WENN 30 of 36
31. ArraySource:WENN 31 of 36
32. ArraySource:WENN 32 of 36
33. ArraySource:WENN 33 of 36
34. ArraySource:WENN 34 of 36
35. ArraySource:WENN 35 of 36
36. aretha franklin deathSource:CS 36 of 36
LOCAL NEWS: East Side Market Project Resumes was originally published on wzakcleveland.com