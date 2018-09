Watch Chloe x Halle on the Madd Hatta Morning Show during their stop in Houston for Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s “On The Run II Tour.”

Chloe x Halle explain having Beyoncé as a mentor, their new album “The Kids Are Alright,” acting on Grownish, & more.

Watch the full interview below:

EXCLUSIVE: Chloe x Halle Detail Having Beyonce As A Mentor, Acting On Grownish, & More was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web: