Police were responding to a call at a hotel when they smelled a very strong odor of marijuana coming from a nearby house. Franklin County Deputies approached the house on Buena Vista Avenue on Prairie Township, and say Greg Grossholz walked out of the front door. They got a warrant and found approximately 500 pounds of processed marijuana inside, worth about $600,000 on the street.

Nearly 95 pot plants were reportedly growing amongst sunflowers meant to camouflage them.

There were also 43 cats inside the house that were turned over to family members. Grozzholz is now charged with manufacture of drugs or cultivation of marijuana, a felony. The case is still under investigation

CPD Inadvertently Finds 500 lbs of Marijuana was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

