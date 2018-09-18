CLOSE
Columbus
Home > Columbus

CPD Inadvertently Finds 500 lbs of Marijuana

Leave a comment
cannabis leaf plant

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images

Police were responding to a call at a hotel when they smelled a very strong odor of marijuana coming from a nearby house.  Franklin County Deputies approached the house on Buena Vista Avenue on Prairie Township, and say Greg Grossholz walked out of the front door. They got a warrant and found approximately 500 pounds of processed marijuana inside, worth about $600,000 on the street.

A picture shows sealed marihuana Lille's

Source: PHILIPPE HUGUEN / Getty

Nearly 95 pot plants were reportedly growing amongst sunflowers meant to camouflage them.

There were also 43 cats inside the house that were turned over to family members. Grozzholz is now charged with manufacture of drugs or cultivation of marijuana, a felony. The case is still under investigation

CPD Inadvertently Finds 500 lbs of Marijuana was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close