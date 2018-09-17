CLOSE
Cleveland
LOCAL NEWS: Family of Man On The Run in Ohio Wants Him to Surrender

MANSFIELD – The father of a 26-year-old federal fugitive spoke to the Fox 8 I -Team Monday and urged his son to surrender.

“We have not slept much and are worried about him,” said Craig Christy, the father of Shawn Christy. “It’s time to surrender peacefully. We love you.”

Shawn Christy is accused of threatening President Donald Trump as well as other Pennsylvania officials.

Police in Mansfield have been searching for Shawn Christy since Sunday afternoon.

Several schools in the area are closed today due to the manhunt. St. Mary’s School in Mansfield,  Madison Local School District is closed because of “security concerns in the district and Lucas Local School District is also closed.

Call authorities right away if you see him.  You can call 911 or the U.S. Marshals direct at: 1-866-4-WANTED or text keyword WANTED and the tip to TIP411 (847411). Federal agents are offering a cash award of up to $20,000 for information leading to the direct arrest of Christy. Any information will be considered confidential.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

LOCAL NEWS: Family of Man On The Run in Ohio Wants Him to Surrender was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

