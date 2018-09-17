PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island town is considering asking its departments to refrain from purchasing Nike products, and the American Civil Liberties Union is objecting.
The North Smithfield Town Council plans Monday evening to discuss a resolution. Council President John Beauregard is a former state trooper who is upset with Nike’s decision to use former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in ads.
North Smithfield hasn’t said what it buys from Nike, if anything. The ACLU of Rhode Island says it could be held liable for violating the First Amendment.
The mayor of a New Orleans suburb recently rescinded a similar directive based on the city attorney’s advice.
Mississippi’s public safety chief said over the weekend that state police would no longer buy Nike products.
Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and social injustice.
2 thoughts on “Governments Boycotting Nike Or Considering It Are Mounting”
Some folks are just too racist, bigoted and evil to understand that no matter how slow the process, light will always overtake darkness. Evil will never win.
It seems to me that this so called “BOYCOTT” of Nike is having just the opposite effect.
Folks are supposed to be boycotting Nike since Colin K signed a serious $$$$ contract with them.
All of this just goes to show how IGNORANT people can be.
Instead of boycotting against Nike and Colin–how about this–
BOYCOTTING against the Catholic Church for allowing PEDOPHILES (priests)
to MOLEST young altar boys and such.
That is an ISSUE WORTHY OF BOYCOTTING.
Not this Nike mess and Colin K.