Cleveland
BROWNS: Josh Gordon Gets Traded to the Patriots

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Rob Carr / Getty

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have traded Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots.

The Browns made the news official on Monday afternoon. Cleveland will receive the 2019 fifth-round draft pick; the Patriots will receive Gordon and a conditional 2019 seventh-round pick.

Both Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter first reported the news.

A source told Schefter Gordon is “healthy enough from his strained hamstring to play Sunday vs. the Lions.”

The Browns announced over the weekend they were parting ways with Gordon, who has appeared in only 11 games over the last four-plus seasons because of substance abuse issues.

 

