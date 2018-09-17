CLOSE
Cleveland
BROWNS: Greg Joseph to Replace Zane Gonzalez as Kicker

2014 Cleveland Browns Training Camp Practice

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

BEREA — The Cleveland Browns will have a new kicker on Thursday night when the team takes on the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns signed Greg Joseph.

Joseph spent Training Camp with the Miami Dolphins after signing as an undrafted free-agent out of Florida Atlantic University.

Joseph will replace Zane Gonzalez, who missed four kicks on Sunday including a 52-yarder in the final seconds that would have forced overtime.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Gonzalez has been kicking with a groin injury that requires an MRI.  Schefter reports that the Browns could reach an injury settlement with Gonzalez or put him on waivers, with an injury.

 

