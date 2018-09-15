CLOSE
Cleveland
BROWNS: WR Josh Gordon to Be Released on Monday

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Source: Matt Sullivan / Getty

The Cleveland Browns have announced they will be releasing wide receiver Josh Gordon from their roster on Monday.

“This afternoon we informed Josh Gordon and his representatives that we are going to release him on Monday.  For the past six years, the Browns have fully supported and invested in Josh, both personally and professionally and wanted the best for him, but unfortunately we’ve reached a point where we feel it’s best to part ways and move forward. We wish Josh well.” – Browns General Manager John Dorsey.

 

BROWNS: WR Josh Gordon to Be Released on Monday

