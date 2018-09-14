Studio Eyeng Michael B. Jordan To Replace Henry Cavill As Superman!

Are you ready for a Black Superman played by Michael B. Jordan?

The actor is reportedly among a shortlist of performers being considered to replace Henry Cavill.

THR first posted on Wednesday that it’s a wrap on Cavill as Superman in the Warner Bros. films. But studio sources and his manager cautioned that wasn’t necessarily the case (“the cape is still in his closet”). Either way, the report states, Cavill isn’t contracted for any new Superman projects and DC Films is already looking ahead to who might be the next Man of Steel.

One contender is reportedly the Black Panther and Fantastic Four star.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. is considering going in a completely different direction with the next installment and that includes considering casting a black actor as Superman for the first time, specifically Jordan.

The initial report of Cavill’s departure states that the studio won’t put out another Superman movie for several years. Instead, it will focus on the Supergirl movie that is currently in development.

Cavill played Superman three times in the DC Comics movie universe and his departure reportedly comes after talks failed between his agency and Warner Bros. over a cameo appearance in the upcoming Shazam movie, per comicbook.com.

What do you think of Michael B. Jordan as Superman? Let us know in the comments!

