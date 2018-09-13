CLOSE
Cleveland
Home > Cleveland

LOCAL NEWS: Former U.S. President Barack Obama Back in Cleveland For Richard Cordray Campaign

Leave a comment
US-VOTE-DEMOCRATS-CONVENTION

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

CLEVELAND – Former President Barack Obama will campaign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray on Cleveland’s east side Thursday night.

campaign rally for Democratic candidates will be held at the Cleveland Metropolitan School District East Professional Center at 7 p.m.

President Obama is stepping back into the political spotlight for the first time since leaving office in an attempt to boost voter turnout to help Democrats in close midterm races.

Cordray is reentering Ohio politics after leading the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau under Obama.

“It reminds voters of issues on which perhaps Mr. Cordray has an advantage,” said Case Western Reserve University Political Science Professor Joe White. “It excites the Democrats, it is an attempt to remind those Democrats who particularly like President Obama that they should turn out in this election.”

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Saul Loeb and Getty Images

Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

LOCAL NEWS: Former U.S. President Barack Obama Back in Cleveland For Richard Cordray Campaign was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close