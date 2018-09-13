CLOSE
Cleveland
Home > Cleveland

LOCAL NEWS: Burger King Customer Calls 911 to Complain About Coupon Not Being Honored

Leave a comment
Daily Life in Dublin

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – If he had it “his way,” he would’ve been eating two burgers for the price of one.

But on Thursday afternoon, a man called 911 to report that a Burger King in Lakewood was refusing to honor his buy one Whopper, get one Whopper free coupons.

“I am at the Burger King up on Madison and [West] 117th, and I have two coupons for a free Whopper,” the angry customer told an emergency dispatcher. “The guy took my coupons and he won’t give them back to me and he won’t give me the free Whopper that they call for either.

In the call, the man can be heard telling Burger King employees, “No, I’m not moving anywhere until you give me back my coupons.”

According to the Lakewood Police Department, the man received the coupons in Texas and was told that they are not good for use at Burger King locations in Ohio.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of NurPhoto and Getty Images

Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

LOCAL NEWS: Burger King Customer Calls 911 to Complain About Coupon Not Being Honored was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close