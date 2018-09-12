RussRant: Celebrity Obsession

Americans seem to idolize celebrities, and when it comes to the law sometimes people that a certain name comes with an automatic win. Russ says that a prime example of this is attorney Ben Crump. He can’t help but wonder why Crump is involved in the Botham Jean case. Russ says his track record isn’t all that great.

Crump is a big name lawyer who gained “fame” with the TrayvonMatrin case. He won $1 million for the Martin family and $1.5 million for the family of Mike Brown, “it’s not enough for a human life,” Russ says. Tamir Rice’s family ended up removing Crump from their legal team and they won a $6 million settlement; They did better without him. “Just because you show up on TV,” doesn’t mean you’re good at what you do says Russ. Just because someone is on TV doesn’t mean that they’re good for you.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: