Columbus
OSU Student Found Dead After Allegedly Jumping Off Of Parking Garage

Ohio State University student,  who has been identified as Joshua Song, has died after authorities say he fell from a parking garage Tuesday morning.

According to reports, dispatchers were called around 7:28 a.m. about a suspicious person on top of the Lane Avenue Parking Garage.

A spokesperson with Ohio State issued the following statement:

“On behalf of the Ohio State community, our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Joshua Song during this difficult time. We have reached out to express our sympathy and offer our support to Joshua’s family.”

Counseling is available for students affected by this incident. They can call 614-292-5766.

SOURCE: 10tv

