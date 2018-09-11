Seriously Ignorant News: ‘The Hit Man Is An FBI Agent’

Have you ever noticed that there are no hit men just roaming around? If you have you may have some more serious issues to take care of. An eccentric big cat breeder in Oklahoma has been charged with hiring hit men to kill the operator of a Florida animal sanctuary. One of the “hit men” was an FBI Agent, as they usually are. If you want someone dead, just do it yourself. Or don’t kill anyone in general.
