CLOSE
Columbus
Home > Columbus

Ohio Grocery store Employee Facing Felony Theft Charges

Leave a comment
24014687

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

An Bolivar Ohio grocery store employee is facing felony theft charges for eating $9,200 worth of deli ham and salami meat. The unidentified female employee worked at a Giant Eagle grocery store for eight years and allegedly helped herself to three to five slices of ham and sometimes salami daily — which totaled to $9,200 in revenue.

Foot long Turkey Club Submarine Sandwich

Source: Lauri Patterson / Getty

The Associated Press reports that the store’s loss prevention manager received a tip that the employee had been eating the meat slices for years. Although the woman is facing potential felony theft charges, Giant Eagle more than likely won’t press charges.

Ohio Grocery store Employee Facing Felony Theft Charges was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close