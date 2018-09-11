An Bolivar Ohio grocery store employee is facing felony theft charges for eating $9,200 worth of deli ham and salami meat. The unidentified female employee worked at a Giant Eagle grocery store for eight years and allegedly helped herself to three to five slices of ham and sometimes salami daily — which totaled to $9,200 in revenue.

The Associated Press reports that the store’s loss prevention manager received a tip that the employee had been eating the meat slices for years. Although the woman is facing potential felony theft charges, Giant Eagle more than likely won’t press charges.

Ohio Grocery store Employee Facing Felony Theft Charges was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

