The rain is going to let up anytime soon in Houston as parts of southeast Harris and Galveston counties were hit Tuesday morning. The added rain caused more flash flooding and rises in nearby banks.

Some places got up to 6 inches of rain in the last-three hours, per the National Weather Service.

A few cities and areas were under a flash flood warning which lasted until 7 a.m. this morning. A flash flood watch is set to remain in effect throughout the day through much of southeast Texas, including Houston, Galveston and Liberty.

There’s also a storm currently brewing in the Gulf of Mexico. Meteorologists are saying there’s a 60 percent chance that it will become a tropical storm. Forecasters are predicting rain to last throughout the week so stay dry and safe. There are already school closes and cancellations at Texas City ISD and College of the Mainland.

Houston To Expect Rain All This Week, Flash Flood Watches was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

