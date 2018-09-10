LOCAL NEWS: Facebook Scammer Fighting Extradition from Vegas Back to Ohio

It looks like alleged Facebook scammer Zienup Sbeih-Maddox won’t be leaving Las Vegas.

At least not yet.

On Monday, the 24-year-old Cleveland woman told a Clark County, Nevada judge that she plans to fight extradition to Ohio, where she has been charged with multiple felonies.

Sbeih-Maddox was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on August 1, more than a year after the Cleveland Division of Police charged her with theft and telecommunication fraud and issued a warrant for her arrest. Her next court date in Nevada is scheduled for October 25.

Cleveland 19 Chief Investigator Carl Monday was first to expose Sbeih-Maddox in a hidden camera investigation in June 2017.

Sbeih-Maddox is accused of using Facebook to scam hundreds of people across the United States and Canada out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. She ran a Facebook group called “Zee’s Place,” where she sold everything from heavily discounted baby products to Disney vacations.

Many of the victims who belonged to the group say Sbeih-Maddox never delivered the goods they had purchased.

Investigators say Sbeih-Maddox pulled in over $200,000 as part of the scam. At the same time, she was living in public housing in Cleveland and paying less than $80 per month in rent.

Sbeih-Maddox is also accused of using money from her victims to fund a jet-set lifestyle.

According to sources close to the criminal investigation, Sbeih-Maddox visited Dubai, Italy and Mexico in early 2017, before a warrant was issued for her arrest. In addition to the international destinations, we’re told she also traveled within the United States, including a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida

The Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department also launched its own investigation into Sbeih-Maddox in 2017. On September 25, 2017, she was indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury on felony charges of grand theft, theft and tampering with records related to housing and food stamp fraud.

A Cuyahoga County judge signed off on a second warrant for her arrest, this time through the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office.

It was the Cuyahoga County warrant that popped up when authorities in Las Vegas arrested Sbeih-Maddox last month.

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of LOIC VENANCE and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Newscast and Getty Images

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] 36 photos Launch gallery Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] 1. 2016 Kennedy Center Honors - Arrivals Source:WENN 1 of 36 2. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' Source:WENN 2 of 36 3. 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner - Arrivals Source:Getty 3 of 36 4. Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions Source:Getty 4 of 36 5. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' Source:WENN 5 of 36 6. The BET Honors 2014 Source:WENN 6 of 36 7. Aretha Franklin performs live Source:WENN 7 of 36 8. Aretha Franklin performs live Source:WENN 8 of 36 9. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 9 of 36 10. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 10 of 36 11. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 11 of 36 12. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 12 of 36 13. BET Honors 2014: Debra Lee Pre-Dinner Source:WENN 13 of 36 14. 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors' on CBS. Source:WENN 14 of 36 15. Array Source:WENN 15 of 36 16. New York premiere of 'Selma' - Arrivals Source:WENN 16 of 36 17. Array Source:WENN 17 of 36 18. Array Source:WENN 18 of 36 19. Billboard Women in Music Luncheon 2014 Source:WENN 19 of 36 20. Array Source:WENN 20 of 36 21. Late Show with David Letterman Source:WENN 21 of 36 22. Array Source:WENN 22 of 36 23. Array Source:WENN 23 of 36 24. Array Source:WENN 24 of 36 25. Array Source:WENN 25 of 36 26. Array Source:WENN 26 of 36 27. Array Source:WENN 27 of 36 28. Array Source:WENN 28 of 36 29. Array Source:WENN 29 of 36 30. Array Source:WENN 30 of 36 31. Array Source:WENN 31 of 36 32. Array Source:WENN 32 of 36 33. Array Source:WENN 33 of 36 34. Array Source:WENN 34 of 36 35. Array Source:WENN 35 of 36 36. aretha franklin death Source:CS 36 of 36 Skip ad Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

LOCAL NEWS: Facebook Scammer Fighting Extradition from Vegas Back to Ohio was originally published on wzakcleveland.com