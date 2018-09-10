CLOSE
Cleveland
Home > Cleveland

LOCAL NEWS: Bahama Breeze Being Sued Over Racial Discrimination

Leave a comment
The Tip

Source: Nathan Maxfield / Getty

ORANGE, OH (WOIO) –

A Northeast Ohio law firm is expected to break down a complaint filed against a local restaurant from a group of African-American women and men claiming they were discriminated against.

“We’re taking a stand and something needs to be done,” says Colleen Williams.

Williams is one of 25 plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed today in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. They claim Bahama Breeze and two of its managers racially discriminated against and mistreated them.

The group was celebrating a friend’s recent book deal and upcoming move out of state. They say not only did they receive poor service and hostile treatment, the police were called, and the suit also alleges some were told they could not leave their party room.

“This is the quote, ‘You and your people can not leave out of this room for anything’,” says Attorney Subodh Chandra of The Chandra Law Firm.

A Bahama Breeze manager has been fired from the Beachwood location after allegations of racial profiling. The other manager named in the suit is still employed with the company, according to a Bahama Breeze spokesman.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of Mohamed Salah Azzouzi / EyeEm and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Nathan Maxfield and Getty Images

Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

LOCAL NEWS: Bahama Breeze Being Sued Over Racial Discrimination was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close