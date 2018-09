LOCAL NEWS: Bahama Breeze Being Sued Over Racial Discrimination

A Northeast Ohio law firm is expected to break down a complaint filed against a local restaurant from a group of African-American women and men claiming they were discriminated against.

“We’re taking a stand and something needs to be done,” says Colleen Williams.

Williams is one of 25 plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed today in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. They claim Bahama Breeze and two of its managers racially discriminated against and mistreated them.

The group was celebrating a friend’s recent book deal and upcoming move out of state. They say not only did they receive poor service and hostile treatment, the police were called, and the suit also alleges some were told they could not leave their party room.

“This is the quote, ‘You and your people can not leave out of this room for anything’,” says Attorney Subodh Chandra of The Chandra Law Firm.

A Bahama Breeze manager has been fired from the Beachwood location after allegations of racial profiling. The other manager named in the suit is still employed with the company, according to a Bahama Breeze spokesman.

