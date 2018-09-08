CLOSE
Cleveland
OHIO NEWS: Giant Eagle Employee in Trouble For Eating Over $9,000 Worth of Meat

BOLIVAR, Ohio — A Giant Eagle employee was accused of stealing over $9,200 worth of deli meat.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, the Lawrence Township Giant Eagle loss prevention manager received a tip that an employee had been eating meat in the deli.

The manager reportedly told authorities that the employee had allegedly eaten three to five pieces of ham every day over the course of eight years.

According to the Dispatch, the manager calculated that the cost of all the eaten ham and it was approximately a $9,200 loss.

A deputy with the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Department told the Dispatch that the 28-year-old employee admitted to the theft on Friday and “was very cooperative.”

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office clarified on Facebook Saturday that they did take report of the issue as requested by Giant Eagle, but no determination of charges have yet been made.  As procedure, they have sent the report to the Prosecutor’s Office who will make the decision.

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

OHIO NEWS: Giant Eagle Employee in Trouble For Eating Over $9,000 Worth of Meat was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

