OHIO NEWS: Shooting Suspect, Three Others Killed in Downtown Cincinnati

Four people are dead, including the suspect, in a shooting at Fifth Third Bank in downtown Cincinnati Thursday morning.

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac says two other victims were injured. One is in critical condition and one is serious.

No police officers were hurt.

Chief Isaac says the suspect was engaged by several officers. He did not get to the upper floors of the bank building.

The chief says they had a ‘quick response’ and ‘there is no additional threat.’

There is no word about the suspect’s identity or a motive at this time, but Cincinnati police confirm that he was not a current or former employee of the bank.

Fifth Third Bank released a statement via Twitter Thursday afternoon.

The first call came in around 9:10 a.m. Shots were fired in the lobby and loading dock.

Police completed their search of the crime scene around 11 a.m.

No traffic is being allowed on Walnut between 5th and 6th streets and 5th from Vine to Walnut.

People are also being asked to continue to avoid the area around Fountain Square.

This is heartbreaking. Woman just arrived on scene. Visibly upset and crying. Officers carrying her inside. She was wearing scrubs. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/bTK5fjfWLq — Lauren Artino (@FOX19Lauren) September 6, 2018

“We did hear a gun shooting from the 29th floor. We could quickly see there was a large police presence and could see them blocking Fountain Square. We knew immediately something was wrong. We’re a bit rattled,” said a Fifth Third Bank manager.

Another witness told FOX19 that he thought there was movie filming until he saw police carrying a wounded woman away from the scene and saw officers rushing to the scene.

Dozens of law enforcement officers and medics swarmed the scene. The FBI and ATF are also assisting.

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WXIX Fox 19 Now Cincinnati and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of Vladimir Pcholkin and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Craig Hudson and Getty Images

Third Picture, First and Second Video, and First through Third Tweet Courtesy of Twitter, WXIX Fox 19 Now Cincinnati and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Audio Courtesy of Clyp, WXIX Fox 19 Now Cincinnati, and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Third and Fourth Video Courtesy of Facebook and WXIX Fox 19 Now Cincinnati

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] 36 photos Launch gallery Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] 1. 2016 Kennedy Center Honors - Arrivals Source:WENN 1 of 36 2. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' Source:WENN 2 of 36 3. 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner - Arrivals Source:Getty 3 of 36 4. Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions Source:Getty 4 of 36 5. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' Source:WENN 5 of 36 6. The BET Honors 2014 Source:WENN 6 of 36 7. Aretha Franklin performs live Source:WENN 7 of 36 8. Aretha Franklin performs live Source:WENN 8 of 36 9. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 9 of 36 10. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 10 of 36 11. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 11 of 36 12. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 12 of 36 13. BET Honors 2014: Debra Lee Pre-Dinner Source:WENN 13 of 36 14. 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors' on CBS. Source:WENN 14 of 36 15. Array Source:WENN 15 of 36 16. New York premiere of 'Selma' - Arrivals Source:WENN 16 of 36 17. Array Source:WENN 17 of 36 18. Array Source:WENN 18 of 36 19. Billboard Women in Music Luncheon 2014 Source:WENN 19 of 36 20. Array Source:WENN 20 of 36 21. Late Show with David Letterman Source:WENN 21 of 36 22. Array Source:WENN 22 of 36 23. Array Source:WENN 23 of 36 24. Array Source:WENN 24 of 36 25. Array Source:WENN 25 of 36 26. Array Source:WENN 26 of 36 27. Array Source:WENN 27 of 36 28. Array Source:WENN 28 of 36 29. Array Source:WENN 29 of 36 30. Array Source:WENN 30 of 36 31. Array Source:WENN 31 of 36 32. Array Source:WENN 32 of 36 33. Array Source:WENN 33 of 36 34. Array Source:WENN 34 of 36 35. Array Source:WENN 35 of 36 36. aretha franklin death Source:CS 36 of 36 Skip ad Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

OHIO NEWS: Shooting Suspect, Three Others Killed in Downtown Cincinnati was originally published on wzakcleveland.com