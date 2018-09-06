OHIO NEWS: Shooting Suspect, Three Others Killed in Downtown Cincinnati

DOWNTOWN CINCINNATI (FOX19) –
Four people are dead, including the suspect, in a shooting at Fifth Third Bank in downtown Cincinnati Thursday morning.
Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac says two other victims were injured. One is in critical condition and one is serious.
No police officers were hurt.
Chief Isaac says the suspect was engaged by several officers. He did not get to the upper floors of the bank building.
The chief says they had a ‘quick response’ and ‘there is no additional threat.’
There is no word about the suspect’s identity or a motive at this time, but Cincinnati police confirm that he was not a current or former employee of the bank.
Fifth Third Bank released a statement via Twitter Thursday afternoon.
The first call came in around 9:10 a.m. Shots were fired in the lobby and loading dock.
Police completed their search of the crime scene around 11 a.m.
No traffic is being allowed on Walnut between 5th and 6th streets and 5th from Vine to Walnut.
People are also being asked to continue to avoid the area around Fountain Square.
“We did hear a gun shooting from the 29th floor. We could quickly see there was a large police presence and could see them blocking Fountain Square. We knew immediately something was wrong. We’re a bit rattled,” said a Fifth Third Bank manager.
Another witness told FOX19 that he thought there was movie filming until he saw police carrying a wounded woman away from the scene and saw officers rushing to the scene.
Dozens of law enforcement officers and medics swarmed the scene. The FBI and ATF are also assisting.
READ MORE: Cleveland19.com
Article Courtesy of WXIX Fox 19 Now Cincinnati and WOIO Cleveland 19 News
First Picture Courtesy of Vladimir Pcholkin and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Craig Hudson and Getty Images
Third Picture, First and Second Video, and First through Third Tweet Courtesy of Twitter, WXIX Fox 19 Now Cincinnati and WOIO Cleveland 19 News
Audio Courtesy of Clyp, WXIX Fox 19 Now Cincinnati, and WOIO Cleveland 19 News
Third and Fourth Video Courtesy of Facebook and WXIX Fox 19 Now Cincinnati
OHIO NEWS: Shooting Suspect, Three Others Killed in Downtown Cincinnati was originally published on wzakcleveland.com