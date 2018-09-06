CLOSE
Cleveland
LOCAL NEWS: Two Children Killed, Security Guard Facing Charges

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) –

The 29-year-old suspect who was in an armed standoff for several hours after allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend’s two children surrendered to police early Thursday morning.

Police say Matthew Nicholson work as a privately contracted security officer.

Garfield Heights Police Chief Robert Byrne said officers responded for shots fired as a result of a domestic incident in the 4800 block of East 86th Street Wednesday at approximately 9:30 p.m.

According to Chief Byrne, the fight started when the mom received a text from a former boyfriend. No other details of the text have been released.

First responders found both victims in the driveway. They were taken away from the scene and immediately transported to area hospitals.

According to Chief Byrne, Manuel Lopez Jr., 17, died at Marymount Hospital due to injuries sustained from the shooting.

Lopez was a student in the Garfield Heights school district.

Statement from Garfield Heights City Schools:

The Garfield Heights City Schools is deeply saddened by this sudden, tragic, and senseless loss of life. The District has already and proactively involved internal and external grief counselors and other professional resources for staff and students. Despite this tragic loss, we are all Bulldogs in the Garfield Heights City Schools, and we will stick together as a family. We as that everyone respect the privacy of the family and other individuals closely involved.

The second victim, Giselle Lopez, 19, was taken to MetroHealth Hospital for surgery. She also died from her injuries, according to police.

The SWAT team was called to the scene while the suspect remained barricaded inside the Garfield Heights home.

Nicholson eventually turned himself over to police custody just after 1:30 a.m. He now faces aggravated murder charges and is expected in court Friday.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of LAURA BUCKMAN and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Jupiterimages and Getty Images

Third Picture, First Video, and First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Second Video Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

LOCAL NEWS: Two Children Killed, Security Guard Facing Charges was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

