Police said there was an active shooter in Downtown Cincinnati today. Five people shot, four are dead and the suspected shooter was one of the deceased.

The police were called at about 9 a.m. to the Fifth Third Bank on Walnut Street. Chief Eliot said the shooter entered through the loading dock and opened fire on innocent people. He then went up to the lobby where he exchanged gunfire with police. They are not sure if the gunman was killed by officers or killed himself.

Cincinnati Police are searching an apartment building on Miami Avenue in North Bend for evidence.

Active Shooter in Cincy; 4 Dead, 5 Shot! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web: