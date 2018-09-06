CLOSE
Columbus
Home > Columbus

18 Overdose Deaths in Franklin Co. in One Week

Leave a comment
Activists Call On Gov. Cuomo For Increased Response To Opioid Epidemic

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

Wow! The opioid epidemic is not showing signs of slowing down. There have been 18 overdose deaths in Franklin county this week alone. Five of those deaths happened in the last 24 hours.  The Columbus Division of Fire Lieutenant Matthew Parrish, said, “We are seeing more and more folks that are overdosing that aren’t the typical IV drug user, that aren’t shooting up heroin, that are believing they are taking a pill or a drug such as Percocet or Xanax, and it is actually made with pure fentanyl.”

Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz, MD. said it will take testing to determine what is behind the fatal overdoses. The coroner as well as Columbus Fire advises everyone to have naloxone on hand at all times in case of an overdose.

18 Overdose Deaths in Franklin Co. in One Week was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (08/18-08/24)
11 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close