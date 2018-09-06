Wow! The opioid epidemic is not showing signs of slowing down. There have been 18 overdose deaths in Franklin county this week alone. Five of those deaths happened in the last 24 hours. The Columbus Division of Fire Lieutenant Matthew Parrish, said, “We are seeing more and more folks that are overdosing that aren’t the typical IV drug user, that aren’t shooting up heroin, that are believing they are taking a pill or a drug such as Percocet or Xanax, and it is actually made with pure fentanyl.”

Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz, MD. said it will take testing to determine what is behind the fatal overdoses. The coroner as well as Columbus Fire advises everyone to have naloxone on hand at all times in case of an overdose.

18 Overdose Deaths in Franklin Co. in One Week was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

