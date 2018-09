IF YOU’RE LOOKING FOR A NEW CAREER OR INFO ON HOW TO TAKE YOUR BUSINESS TO THE NEXT LEVEL, MAGIC 95.5 HAS THE EVENT THAT YOU CANNOT MISS!

JOIN US AT OUR INAUGURAL CONNECT 2018 CAREER AND NETWORKING EVENT ON TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 18TH AT THE KING ARTS COMPLEX’S NICHOLSON AUDITORIUM, FROM 10AM-2PM. YOU WILL HAVE A CHANCE TO CONNECT WITH TOP RECRUITERS LOOKING TO HIRE, ENTREPRENEURS AND SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS CAN LEARN ABOUT STATE CERTIFICATIONS, AND TONS MORE! PRE-REGISTER BELOW, A LIMITED NUMBER OF PRE REGISTRANTS WILL RECEIVE A FREE HEADSHOT. IT’S TIME TO TAKE THAT NEXT STEP IN YOUR CAREER, AND YOU KNOW WE GOT YOU!

REGISTER HERE:

RSVP for Connect 2018 Career and Networking Event was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

