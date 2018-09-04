CLOSE
Nike And Foot Locker Put Slabs In The Galleria For Discover Your Air Installation [PHOTOS]

H-Town sneaker + car culture collide in the Galleria

Nike is making big news with Colin Kaepernick but in the Galleria over the weekend, they opened up a pop up shop tying together Houston shoe culture, car culture and the love of Air Maxes.

The “Discover Your Air” campaign hit on Sunday with plenty of sneakerheads not only popping up to walk out with some pretty fresh Air Maxes but also watch as a slab parade took place INSIDE the Galleria.

Located near the Top Man location, the installation brought on lookers of all ages and prompted many to take pictures near their favorite slab with polaroid cameras. See some of the best looks below.

The Era That Inspired The Shoe. #DiscoverYourAir Launching 8/23 at Foot Locker!

A post shared by Foot Locker NYC (@footlockernyc) on

pop trunk in the Gallo #htownforreal #discoveryourair

A post shared by Bounce & Turn (@bounceandturntx) on

#discoveryourair @nike @footlocker HTX. Labor Day 2018.

A post shared by @ tatalapeachez on

FEATURE IMAGE CREDIT: Cassidy Edwards / @cassidyw83

