Ohio State trustee resigns, Feels Meyer Penalty is Too Light

In an interesting twist, an Ohio State University trustee who thought football coach Urban Meyer deserved more than a mere three-game suspension has resigned from the board.
Former board chairman Jeffrey Wadsworth resigned. He apparently was not fond of the penalty that Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer received last week following a two-week investigation. the investigation found that they tolerated bad behavior for years from a now-fired assistant coach also accused of but not charged with domestic violence.
Wadsworth advocated a stiffer penalty and said he left the daylong meeting at lunch and learned the trustees’ decision after it was publicized and resigned that night.
