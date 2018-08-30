On The Mic Podcast With Missy B: Episode 7 Abuse Awareness

Columbus
| 08.30.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

 

On the latest On The Mic Podcast, Missy B talks to survivor, author, speaker, and filmmaker, Danielle Smith about abuse, help, healing and her “Don’t Be Quiet” movement.

 

The Latest:

On The Mic Podcast With Missy B: Episode 7 Abuse Awareness was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (08/18-08/24)
11 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close