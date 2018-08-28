We Got Y’all Podcast Ep. 3: “Backwards-Like” [LISTEN]

We’re back with the third episode of our Insecure recap podcast, We Got Y’all and this week, we’re looking into episode 3 of the hit HBO series and the episode “Backwards-Like.” Daniel appears to be going backwards into bad habits, Issa seems to be all about finally growing up and getting her life in order and Molly … well, let’s just say her relationship at her new firm isn’t off to the best of starts.

Listen to Episode 3 of We Got Y’all down below. Subscribe to the podcast on Soundcloud and peep the Insecure Season 3 playlist on Apple Music: t.co/GGqxvkYjeJ and Spotify: open.spotify.com/user/spotify/pla…ZF1DX3Ei2cOBgIym.

