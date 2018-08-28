Hey Parents! There is an early dismissal for Columbus City Schools today due to the weather. Schools will be dismissing students two and a half hours early because “extreme heat conditions” and some of the schools not have central air. All high school and middle school students will be released starting at noon. Elementary will be dismissed at 1 p.m. and extra-curricular activities are cancelled.

