4 Children Abducted in Northwest Ohio

Four children have reportedly been abducted in Lima, Ohio prompting an Amber alert to be issued. The children, ages 8-13, have been taken by their non-custodial mother and her boyfriend, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Police believe their mother, Marianne Merritt, may be driving toward Florida with her boyfriend, Charles Perkins, in a dark blue 2000 Chrysler Voyager.

Merritt, is a 40-year-old woman with red hair and green eyes, 5′ 5 ” tall and weighs 210 pounds. Perkins is a 40-year-old man with a history of abuse toward children and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The children are, Damara Croley, 13, is 5 feet 3 inches and approximately 180 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing Spiderman web pants and an Ohio State shirt.

Benjamin Karl-Leland Croley, 12, is 5 feet 1 inch, and 120 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last ween wearing yellow smiley emoji pants.

Patience Wilson, 9, is 4 feet 5 inches tall, 80 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white top and blue or black leggings.

Damien Wilson, 8, is 4 feet 5 inches tall, 111 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearinga blue shirt and red and black shorts.

