DJ Ready Red, one of the founding members of Houston’s Geto Boys has passed away. The news was confirmed by Willie D via Instagram. The longtime DJ and stalwart of the Houston rap scene died of an apparent heart attack.
“Bad news,” Willie says in the video. “DJ Ready Red died today of an apparent heart attack. Red was the Geto Boys’ first DJ and producer. He gave us our sound. He was responsible for most of the production on the early stuff and all of the production on my first album Controversy. To say he was a pioneer would be an understatement. Red was before his time. There’s a lot of producers today that are eating off of Red and don’t even know why their bellies are full.”
One of the flagship artists on Rap-A-Lot Records, the Geto Boys rose to prominence with their 1988 debut Making Trouble before adding Scarface and Bushwick Bill for 1989’s Grip It! On That Other Level, 1990’s The Geto Boys and 1991’s groundbreaking We Can’t Be Stopped.
Many have delivered condolences to the late rapper via Twitter.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone
DJ Ready Red, Founding Member Of The Geto Boys Dead Of An Apparent Heart Attack was originally published on theboxhouston.com