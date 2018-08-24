DJ Ready Red, Founding Member Of The Geto Boys Dead Of An Apparent Heart Attack

DJ Ready Red, one of the founding members of Houston’s Geto Boys has passed away. The news was confirmed by Willie D via Instagram. The longtime DJ and stalwart of the Houston rap scene died of an apparent heart attack.

“Bad news,” Willie says in the video. “DJ Ready Red died today of an apparent heart attack. Red was the Geto Boys’ first DJ and producer. He gave us our sound. He was responsible for most of the production on the early stuff and all of the production on my first album Controversy. To say he was a pioneer would be an understatement. Red was before his time. There’s a lot of producers today that are eating off of Red and don’t even know why their bellies are full.”

One of the flagship artists on Rap-A-Lot Records, the Geto Boys rose to prominence with their 1988 debut Making Trouble before adding Scarface and Bushwick Bill for 1989’s Grip It! On That Other Level, 1990’s The Geto Boys and 1991’s groundbreaking We Can’t Be Stopped.

Many have delivered condolences to the late rapper via Twitter.

Just hearing sad news that DJ #ReadyRed from the Geto Boys has died suddenly. My brother did an interview with Red back in the day that he said helped resuscitate his career. He was a good… https://t.co/WfpjsocuDr — Chuck T’Chukka Creekmur (@chuckcreekmur) August 24, 2018

Very sad news today, DJ Ready Red has passed away. An original member of the Ghetto Boys, Red helped shape the early sound of Rap-A-Lot Records and in turn helped lay the foundation for Southern Hip-Hop.#OGLegacy #readyredd #riprradyred #ripdjreadyred #djreadyred #makintrouble pic.twitter.com/W37JwpWTFK — OG Legacy (@TheOGLegacy) August 24, 2018

Wow R.I.P. DJ Ready Red of The Legendary Geto Boys…

A Pioneer and All Around Great Dude…Thanks Willie D. for The Update…Salute And Condolences!@WillieDLIVE @BrotherMob @bushwickbillGB @djreadyred — DJ Premier (@REALDJPREMIER) August 24, 2018

From reliable sources…. RIP DJ Ready Red. The architect of Houston rap. I hope I'm wrong. I'm in Germany just sad. — Matt Sonzala (@Pushermania) August 25, 2018

Incredibly saddened at the news of DJ Ready Red’s passing. Without a doubt, he represents one of the foundational bricks that Houston hip hop was built on. We had the pleasure of talking with him on… https://t.co/Q28FfUmFoF — The Blastoff King! (@BobbyPhats) August 25, 2018

Sad news for the South. Original Geto Boys member DJ Ready Red has passed away. A true Hip-Hop Pioneer..thanks for your contribution to the culture & you will be missed fam! #ripdjreadyred #hellaclassic pic.twitter.com/ThC3RN1zVc — HellaClassic South (@hellasouth) August 24, 2018

