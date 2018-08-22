Ohio State Trustees Deliberate Urban Meyer’s Future

Ohio is on pins and needles while awaiting the answer from the trustees on whether Urban Meyer should be punished for his handling of domestic abuse allegations against a former assistant coach. The trustees are trying to figure out what Meyer knew and what he did about allegations of abuse against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith, who was fired July 23rd after his ex-wife, Courtney Smith, sought a protective order. Smith alleged her husband shoved her against a wall and put his hands around her neck, in one of several alleged domestic incidents. They separated in June 2015 and divorced in 2016. Zach Smith has never been charged criminally for abuse.

Reports say a decision may not happen today but reporters are camped out and ready to find out the big decision. Ultimately, the Ohio State President, Dr. Michael V. Drake, will have the final say on whether Meyer is fired or faces other consequences.

