A new study has found that if there were more black doctors, black men could have a longer life expectancy. According to the study black men were more likely to agree to treatment if their doctor was also African American. Black men have higher rates of early death due to heart disease and cancer than any other group.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: