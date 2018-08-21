Misty Pulls Double Duty And Talks To Erica And Warryn Campbell About It On The Season Finale Of “We’re The Campbells” [VIDEO]

| 08.21.18
The season finale of “We’re The Campbells” is tonight at 8/7c on TV One!

We’ve watched the family go through happy times, discuss issues we all face and so much more this season. On the season finale Misty is pulling double duty working for Erica Campbell and Warryn Campbell.

The two juggle so many projects and sometimes it’s hard for one person to do it all. Is it too much for Misty to handle? Watch the exclusive clip of the season finale!

 

Misty Pulls Double Duty And Talks To Erica And Warryn Campbell About It On The Season Finale Of “We’re The Campbells” [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

