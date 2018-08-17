Donald Trump offered condolences to the family of Aretha Franklin following her death on Thursday, and, left social media irate over his choice of words.
“I want to begin today by expressing my condolences to the family of a person I knew well. She worked for me on numerous occasions,” the president said of Franklin during a cabinet meeting, painting himself as was her superior during their interactions.
According to the Press of Atlantic City, Franklin sang at Trump’s Castle casino in 1988 and the Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort in the 1990s. However, a performance at a venue does not constitute “working for” the venue’s owner. Would the owner of Madison Square Garden say that Aretha “worked for me” many times?
Trump continued: “She was terrific — Aretha Franklin — on her passing. She brought joy to millions of lives and her extraordinary legacy will thrive and inspire many generations to come. She was given a great gift from God — her voice, and she used it well. People loved Aretha. She was a special woman. So just want to pass on my warmest best wishes and sympathies to her family.”
His statement had Twitter fired up on several fronts, including his tone deaf “warmest best wishes” to a grieving family and inevitable comparisons to the beautiful tribute given by Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Twitter Scorches Trump’s Aretha Franklin Statement: ‘She Worked For Me’ [Video]
- OWN To Re-Air Aretha Franklin’s 1999 Interview On ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ [Video]
- High School Student Arrested For Refusing To Take Off Bandana
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
One thought on “Twitter Scorches Trump’s Aretha Franklin Statement: ‘She Worked For Me’ [Video]”
Poor choice of words as usual you dumbass orange 45. Areatha Franklin was an icon a great singer artist and she was a civil activist that fought for against people like orange 45 and other racist pigs like him. She has graced many stages. She will be forever remembered S.I.P.