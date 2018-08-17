Top Of The Morning: ‘She Was A Gracious Queen!’

As the world mourns the loss of the queen of soul, Tom shares some of his favorite memories. He says that she was a kind and gracious queen, so much so that she gave up her bed so that he and his wife would have a place to sleep. There will never be another like Ms. Franklin.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Queen Of Soul Also Leaves A Powerful Civil Rights Legacy
- Little Known Black History Fact: Aretha Franklin
- Vatican Condemns Years Of Sexual Abuse By Pennsylvania Priests
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM