Top Of The Morning: ‘She Was A Gracious Queen!’

| 08.17.18
As the world mourns the loss of the queen of soul, Tom shares some of his favorite memories. He says that she was a kind and gracious queen, so much so that she gave up her bed so that he and his wife would have a place to sleep. There will never be another like Ms. Franklin.

