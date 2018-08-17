Police are on the scene of a barricade situation in west Columbus after being called early Friday morning to a residence around Westport Road and Sherwood Forest Court.

According to officials, an incident led Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team to respond to the scene.

Authorities have not released who they are looking for.

There is some evacuation and several roads in the area are blocked.

SOURCE: 10TV

SWAT Forces West Side Residents To Evacuate was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web: