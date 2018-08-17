CLOSE
Columbus
SWAT Forces West Side Residents To Evacuate

Police are on the scene of a barricade situation in west Columbus after being called early Friday morning to a residence around  Westport Road and Sherwood Forest Court.

According to officials, an incident led Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team to respond to the scene.

Authorities have not released who they are looking for.

There is some evacuation and several roads in the area are blocked.

SOURCE: 10TV

 

SWAT Forces West Side Residents To Evacuate was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Close