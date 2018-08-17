Pastor John Gray received a lot of backlash from people after meeting with Donald Trump. He mentioned in the beginning of the meeting each pastor introduced themselves and he was asked to pray, but had no idea that was going to happen beforehand. Gray doesn’t endorse nor accept the many things Trump has done like separate immigrant families and also spoke about the injustice for Black men.

He went into that meeting as a pastor not a politician. What many need to understand is that they expected him to go in yell and carry on, but that’s not how to go about business. Gray didn’t like the fact that what they were supposed to meet for didn’t happen and made it seem a different way in the news as well as social media. He also spoke about people in church not extending grace and mercy to him after the meeting and not hearing him out on what really happened.

Pastor John Gray Speaks About People In The Church Not Extending Grace And Mercy After Meeting With Donald Trump [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com