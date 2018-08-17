P.I. Hired to Find Students Living Out of District

Franklin County school districts do not want you attending schools that you are not zoned to live in. They have huge plans to crack down on cheaters during the first week of school. The districts claim that they stand to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars when parents enroll their kids but live outside district lines because more personnel and resources are needed. So, they have hired a private investigator to track down students who do not live with the district.

Private Investigator Peter Riddle has been hired by Dublin, Hilliard, Reynoldsburg and Worthington Local Schools. He says, “People will go to great lengths to have their children go to a certain school. People don’t know this is really happening.” He added that parents will use forged leases and the addresses of vacant homes to get students in the district. The only exception to the residency rule is when a high school senior moves out of the district after his or her first day. Your Thoughts?

