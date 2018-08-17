Nicki Minaj’s Mother, Carol Miraj, Opens Up About Her Son Jelani’s Child Rape Conviction [Video]

Nicki Minaj’s mother Carol Maraj is on a mission to bring new light to her son’s child rape case; accusing the district attorney of everything from tainting the jury, to tampering with evidence and falsifying DNA findings.

Last Wednesday (Aug. 8), Mother Maraj sat down with Charles Fisher and The Hip Hop ‘Hood Report for an exclusive, tell-all interview. During the chat, she revealed that an alternate juror said last fall that he would have acquitted Jelani Maraj in the rape case involving his 11-year-old stepdaughter based on a lack of evidence, Hip Hop Wired reported.

The interview was announced earlier in the month and has since aired again on New York’s Public Access TV. It can be viewed via the clip above. Jump to the five-minute mark to hear Carol speak about the case.

As noted by Vibe, Maraj claims jurors discussed the case outside of the court and determined her son’s fate before the trial even began, using Nicki’s absence as a measure of culpability.

“One of the jurors said, ‘I can’t wait to see his face when I bring him in guilty,’ and ‘that bastard this,’ people were talking,” she said, which is reportedly noted in the court’s transcripts.

“But we have the affidavits to prove that they were busy talking about his sister, why didn’t she take the stand, that means that he’s guilty. If his sister didn’t show up that means he was guilty. They totally ignored the evidence that there was no evidence to prove this man guilty. So they went by their own mind, by their own feelings, and they already had him guilty way before the trial ended.”

Maraj believes there were several instances of jury misconduct and that part of the trial was influenced by Wendy Williams’ opinion on the matter. She insists that an expert said that sex allegedly did not happen between her son and the minor and that there are conflicting accounts that should be considered to clear her son’s name.

Meanwhile, it’s been almost a week since Minaj dropped her highly anticipated fourth album “Queen,” but the rapper is still making some adjustments to the project.

Her hit collab with 6ix9ine, FEFE — which has been available for three weeks — has been added as track 20 on the album.

According to Billboard, Queen is currently in a tight race against Travis Scott’s Astroworld for the No. 1 spot on next week’s Billboard 200 albums chart. If Minaj topples him, she will be the first female rap artist with three No. 1 albums.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM