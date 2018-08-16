Morning Minute: The Worlds Most Hungry Thieves

Originals
| 08.16.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Authorities in Georgia are trying to find a group of thieves who stole nearly $100,000 worth of ramen noodles. They must have been really hungry because that’s about “300,000 packs of ramen.” The noodles were stolen from a 53 foot trailer that was parked at a Chevron store.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Chris Paul , Morning Minute , Ramen Noodles

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (08/04-08/10)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close