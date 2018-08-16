The world is mourning the loss of the queen of soul, Aretha Franklin. DL was lucky enough to have a personal relationship with the queen and remembers her as a kind and funny person. He remembers the first time that he performed for her at her home and being able to joke with each other as their relationship grew.
One thought on “DL Hughley Says Aretha Franklin Had ‘The Best Sense Of Humor’”
RIP Queen my deepest sympathies to the family.