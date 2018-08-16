Clinic Denies Wrongdoing After Black Woman Told Name Was ‘Ghetto’ During Job Search [Video]

A St. Louis County, Missouri company is playing the blame game after a Black woman received an email that her name was too “ghetto” to get a job. Mantality Health, a clinic known for treating men with low testosterone in Chesterfield in the St. Louis area, advertised for a customer service position. Hermeisha Robinson, 27, who applied to the position on job search website Indeed.com, received an email that she was not able to apply.

“Thank you for your interest in careers at Mantality Health. Unfortunately we do not consider candidates that have suggestive ‘ghetto’ names,” read the email, with the signature line of nurse practitioner Jordan Kimler, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

This is all around sick…. This St. Louis job seeker is told her name is too 'ghetto' in rejection letter allegedly from a hacker https://t.co/fkgovJ3X6H pic.twitter.com/VJZ2DgZsop — Blavity News (@Blavity) August 16, 2018

Mantality Health denied any wrongdoing in the matter, insisting that a computer hacker was responsible for the email, which one of Robinson’s relatives posted to Facebook. The alleged hacker is believed to be a former employee who pretended to be Kimler, the owner of the company told the Post-Dispatch on Tuesday (Aug. 14). About 20 job applicants received similar emails, Meuret said.

