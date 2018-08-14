Vice President Pence Visits Ohio Today

Vice President Mike Pence will visit the beautiful state of Ohio today to promote the Trump administration’s tax cuts and attend campaign events for Republican candidates. He will speak in downtown Cincinnati this afternoon about tax reforms and ways the administration says those cuts will benefit Ohio residents and businesses.

He also will attend campaign events for Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, the Republican candidate for Ohio governor, and for U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci.

