Columbus
Actor Mark Wahlberg Comes To Columbus To Visit His New Car Dealership

Mark Wahlberg was in Columbus to visit his new car dealership this past Monday!

Wahlberg was here to meet some customers.

The actor was asked why he picked Columbus, and he said, “you know what, I think the city picked us. We’re really excited to be here… So much great history here, the people are fantastic, and it really reminds me of where I grew up in Boston.”

Wahlberg also said Columbus will be seeing a Wahlburgers restaurant in the future.

